Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1570 and closed at ₹1571.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1579.45 and a low of ₹1559.35. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹11,92,752.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 11,81,899 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1580.15, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1574.85 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1580.15 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 5.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.34% and the net change in price is 5.3. Share Via

Hdfc Bank September futures opened at 1601.15 as against previous close of 1583.95 HDFC Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1579.8, has a bid price of 1585.8 and an offer price of 1585.95. The bid quantity is 1100 and the offer quantity is 550. The stock has an open interest of 129,475,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1580.55, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1574.85 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1580.55 with a percentage change of 0.36. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.7 points. Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.85% 3 Months -6.24% 6 Months -2.55% YTD -3.28% 1 Year 6.97% Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1574.85, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1571.95 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1574.85 with a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.9, which means that the stock has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend with a small increase in price. Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1571.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 1,181,899 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,571.95. Share Via