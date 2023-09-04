comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1574.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1580.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc BankPremium
Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1570 and closed at 1571.95. The stock reached a high of 1579.45 and a low of 1559.35. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 11,92,752.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 11,81,899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05:14 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1580.15, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1574.85

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1580.15 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 5.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.34% and the net change in price is 5.3.

04 Sep 2023, 10:01:39 AM IST

Hdfc Bank September futures opened at 1601.15 as against previous close of 1583.95

HDFC Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1579.8, has a bid price of 1585.8 and an offer price of 1585.95. The bid quantity is 1100 and the offer quantity is 550. The stock has an open interest of 129,475,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:47:45 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1580.55, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1574.85

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1580.55 with a percentage change of 0.36. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.7 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:20 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.85%
3 Months-6.24%
6 Months-2.55%
YTD-3.28%
1 Year6.97%
04 Sep 2023, 09:05:19 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1574.85, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1571.95

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1574.85 with a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.9, which means that the stock has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend with a small increase in price.

04 Sep 2023, 08:03:15 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1571.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 1,181,899 shares, with a closing price of 1,571.95.

