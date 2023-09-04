Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1570 and closed at ₹1571.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1579.45 and a low of ₹1559.35. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹11,92,752.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 11,81,899 shares.
HDFC Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1579.8, has a bid price of 1585.8 and an offer price of 1585.95. The bid quantity is 1100 and the offer quantity is 550. The stock has an open interest of 129,475,500.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.85%
|3 Months
|-6.24%
|6 Months
|-2.55%
|YTD
|-3.28%
|1 Year
|6.97%
