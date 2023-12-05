LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 1609.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1625.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.