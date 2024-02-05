Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1446.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1437 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at 1476 and closed at 1466.4. The stock reached a high of 1480 and a low of 1443. The market capitalization of the bank is 10,98,771.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1382.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,503,062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1437, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1446.85

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1437, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -9.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months-12.97%
6 Months-12.47%
YTD-15.39%
1 Year-9.8%
05 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1446.85, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹1466.4

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1446.85, representing a percent change of -1.33. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.55, suggesting a decline of 19.55 in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1466.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,503,062. The closing price for the shares was 1,466.4.

