Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1476 and closed at ₹1466.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1480 and a low of ₹1443. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹10,98,771.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1382.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,503,062 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1437, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -9.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|-12.97%
|6 Months
|-12.47%
|YTD
|-15.39%
|1 Year
|-9.8%
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1446.85, representing a percent change of -1.33. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.55, suggesting a decline of ₹19.55 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,503,062. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,466.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!