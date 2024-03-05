Active Stocks
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1430.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1432.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1432.4 and closed at 1430.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1437, while the low was 1424. The market capitalization of the bank was 1087957.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 646742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:04:59 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1432.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1430.35

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at 1432.2 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:09:26 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1430.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume was 646,742 shares with a closing price of 1430.35.

