Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1432.4 and closed at ₹1430.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1437, while the low was ₹1424. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹1087957.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 646742 shares.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹1432.2 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume was 646,742 shares with a closing price of ₹1430.35.
