Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint
Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank opened at 1692 and reached a high of 1733.95 during the current session. It also experienced a low of 1688.55.

HDFC Bank opened at 1692 and closed at 1692.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1733.95 and a low of 1688.55 during the day. The market capitalisation of the company was 964,370.88 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock were 1715.85 and 1271.75 respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 517203 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:00:42 AM IST

Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1727.2, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹1692.05

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 517203 shares and the closing price was 1692.05.

