Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

HDFC Bank opened at ₹1692 and closed at ₹1692.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1733.95 and a low of ₹1688.55 during the day. The market capitalisation of the company was ₹964,370.88 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock were ₹1715.85 and ₹1271.75 respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 517203 shares.
05 May 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1727.2, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹1692.05
