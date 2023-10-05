Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1500 and closed at ₹1507.95. The stock had a high of ₹1535.4 and a low of ₹1488.65. The market cap of HDFC Bank is ₹1160366.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1384. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 535059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.