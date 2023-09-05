Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1574.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1580.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1583 and closed at 1574.85. The stock reached a high of 1590.6 and a low of 1575 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 11,97,220.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,112 shares.

05 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1574.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of HDFC Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 177,112 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1,574.85.

