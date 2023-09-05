Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1583 and closed at ₹1574.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1590.6 and a low of ₹1575 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹11,97,220.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.