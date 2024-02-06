Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plunge amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1446.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1445.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1446.9 and closed at 1446.85. The stock had a high of 1451.5 and a low of 1434.05. The market capitalization is 1097442.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1382.4. The stock had a BSE volume of 1278419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1445.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1446.85

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1445.1. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, further confirming the decrease in value.

06 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1446.85 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank's BSE volume was 1,278,419 shares and the closing price was 1,446.85.

