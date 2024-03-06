Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1441.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1443.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1443.4, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1441.1

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1443.4 with a net change of 2.3 and a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.23%
3 Months-16.54%
6 Months-8.51%
YTD-15.7%
1 Year-11.46%
06 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1441.1, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1432.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows a price of 1441.1 with a percent change of 0.62, resulting in a net change of 8.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1432.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume was 411,294 shares with a closing price of 1432.2.

