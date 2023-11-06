Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1488 and closed at ₹1476.85. The stock had a high of ₹1491.45 and a low of ₹1481. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹11,25,841.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,06,1846 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
