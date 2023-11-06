Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1476.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1483.55 per share.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1488 and closed at 1476.85. The stock had a high of 1491.45 and a low of 1481. The market capitalization of the bank is 11,25,841.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,06,1846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1483.55, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1476.85

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1483.55. It has experienced a 0.45% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 6.7.

06 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1476.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of HDFC Bank on the BSE was 1,061,846 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,476.85.

