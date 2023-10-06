Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1536.7 and closed at ₹1530.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1551.9, while the lowest was ₹1533.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1164194.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1384. The total BSE volume for the day was 1539281 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1535.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.05, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 1,539,281 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,530.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!