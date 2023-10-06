Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1536.7 and closed at ₹1530.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1551.9, while the lowest was ₹1533.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1164194.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1384. The total BSE volume for the day was 1539281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.