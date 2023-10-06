Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1530.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1535.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1536.7 and closed at 1530.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1551.9, while the lowest was 1533.95. The market capitalization of the bank is 1164194.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1384. The total BSE volume for the day was 1539281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1535.85, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1530.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1535.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.05, suggesting a positive movement.

06 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1530.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 1,539,281 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,530.8.

