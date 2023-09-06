Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1575.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1585.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1588.55 and closed at 1584.15 on the last day. The high price for the day was 1589.45 and the low price was 1571.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 1192941.54 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1757.8 and 1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 142,318 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1585.8, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1575.1

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1585.8, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 10.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% from its previous value and has gone up by 10.7 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.97%
3 Months-6.0%
6 Months-3.22%
YTD-3.27%
1 Year5.34%
06 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1575.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1575.1

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1575.5, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1584.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 142,318 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 1584.15.

