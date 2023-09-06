Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1588.55 and closed at ₹1584.15 on the last day. The high price for the day was ₹1589.45 and the low price was ₹1571.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1192941.54 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1757.8 and ₹1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 142,318 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1585.8, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 10.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% from its previous value and has gone up by 10.7 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.97%
|3 Months
|-6.0%
|6 Months
|-3.22%
|YTD
|-3.27%
|1 Year
|5.34%
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1575.5, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 142,318 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹1584.15.
