Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1652.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1654.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at a price of 1633.3 and closed at 1628.7. The stock reached a high of 1656.65 and a low of 1628.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 12,47,401.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 765,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1654.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1652.8

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1654.9, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 2.1.

07 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1656.6, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1652.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1656.6. It has experienced a 0.23% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 3.8 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1657.8, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1652.8

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1657.8 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.3% and has gained 5 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and is experiencing a positive trend. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

07 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1657.3, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1652.8

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1657.3. There has been a 0.27 percent change, with a net change of 4.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1656.55, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1652.8

The stock price of HDFC Bank is currently 1656.55 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 3.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.6, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1652.8

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1651.6. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.2. This data suggests that the HDFC Bank stock has experienced a small decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1657.25, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1652.8

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1657.25 with a net change of 4.45 and a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.8, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1628.7

HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at 1652.8, showing a 1.48% increase. The net change in the stock price is 24.1.

07 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1628.7 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 765,163 shares and closed at a price of 1,628.7.

