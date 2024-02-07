Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock See Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 1443.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1458.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1445.1 and closed at the same price. The highest price during the day was 1449.45, while the lowest was 1432.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank stands at 1,09,66,45.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1382.4 respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 714,159 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1458.8, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1443.8

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is 1458.8. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15, suggesting that the stock has gained 15 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1445.1 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 714,159 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1445.1.

