Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock See Gains in Today's Trading

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1445.1 and closed at the same price. The highest price during the day was ₹1449.45, while the lowest was ₹1432.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank stands at ₹1,09,66,45.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1382.4 respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 714,159 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1458.8. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15, suggesting that the stock has gained 15 points.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 714,159 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹1445.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!