Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 1494.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1484.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1498.8 and closed at 1483.55. The highest price reached during the day was 1498.8, while the lowest price was 1483.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1133923.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 348983 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1482.5 and a high price of 1496.95 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1484.8, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹1494.2

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1484.8. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.4, showing a decline in the stock price by 9.4.

07 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank November futures opened at 1498.95 as against previous close of 1501.4

HDFC Bank's spot price is currently at 1484.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 1492.65, while the offer price is 1492.75. The offer quantity is 550, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1100, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at a significant 154,749,650 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1494.2, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1483.55

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1494.2. It has experienced a 0.72 percent change, with a net change of 10.65.

07 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.63%
3 Months-8.11%
6 Months-9.12%
YTD-8.21%
1 Year-0.18%
07 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1483.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 348,983 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,483.55.

