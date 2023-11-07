Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plunge in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1498.8 and closed at ₹1483.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1498.8, while the lowest price was ₹1483.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1133923.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 348983 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1482.5 and a high price of ₹1496.95 on the current day.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1484.8. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.4, showing a decline in the stock price by ₹9.4.
HDFC Bank's spot price is currently at 1484.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 1492.65, while the offer price is 1492.75. The offer quantity is 550, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1100, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at a significant 154,749,650 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1494.2. It has experienced a 0.72 percent change, with a net change of 10.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.63%
|3 Months
|-8.11%
|6 Months
|-9.12%
|YTD
|-8.21%
|1 Year
|-0.18%
The stock price of HDFC Bank is currently at ₹1494.2, which represents a 0.72% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 348,983 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,483.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!