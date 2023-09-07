Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1575.5 and closed at ₹1575.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1600 and a low of ₹1573.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹12,09,187.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 410,232 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1596.55. There has been a percent change of 1.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.45, which means that the stock has increased by ₹21.45.
On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 410,232. The closing price of the stock was ₹1,575.1.
