Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 1575.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1596.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1575.5 and closed at 1575.1. The stock reached a high of 1600 and a low of 1573.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 12,09,187.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 410,232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1596.55, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1575.1

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1596.55. There has been a percent change of 1.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.45, which means that the stock has increased by 21.45.

07 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1575.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 410,232. The closing price of the stock was 1,575.1.

