Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1660 and closed at ₹1652.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1663.5 and a low of ₹1647.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹12,46,458.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 194,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.