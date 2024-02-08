Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1443.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1429.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1458.8 and closed at 1443.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1458.8, while the lowest was 1427.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 1086087.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1382.4. The BSE volume for the day was 328749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1429.9, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1443.8

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1429.9. The percent change is -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.9, suggesting a decrease of 13.9 in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1443.8 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 328,749 shares with a closing price of 1443.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!