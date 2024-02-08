Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plummet as investors sell off

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1458.8 and closed at ₹1443.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1458.8, while the lowest was ₹1427.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1086087.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1382.4. The BSE volume for the day was 328749 shares.
