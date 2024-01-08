Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1686.7 and closed at ₹1690.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1704.9 and a low of ₹1668.25. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,27,743.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 542,815 shares.
08 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
