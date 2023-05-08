HDFC Bank sees surge in trading activity

2 min read.Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:04 AM ISTLivemint
The open price of HDFC Bank was ₹1635 and it reached a high of ₹1648.45 during the current session. However, it also saw a low of ₹1630.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1635, and it closed at ₹1625.35. The high for the day was ₹1647.8, and the low was ₹1630. The market capitalization was ₹919,256.73 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1733.95, and the 52-week low was ₹1271.75. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 82,991 shares traded.
08 May 2023, 11:04:19 AM IST
Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1647.55, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1625.35
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1647.55 with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 22.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with the price increasing by 1.37%. However, without additional information such as the stock's historical prices, trading volume, and market trends, it is difficult to make any further conclusions about the stock's performance.
08 May 2023, 10:46:34 AM IST
Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1625.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank recorded a BSE volume of 83004 shares with a closing price of ₹1625.35.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!