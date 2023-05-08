HDFC Bank sees surge in trading activity

Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1647.55, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1625.35

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1647.55 with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 22.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with the price increasing by 1.37%. However, without additional information such as the stock's historical prices, trading volume, and market trends, it is difficult to make any further conclusions about the stock's performance.