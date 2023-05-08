Hello User
HDFC Bank sees surge in trading activity

2 min read . 11:04 AM IST
Hdfc Bank

The open price of HDFC Bank was 1635 and it reached a high of 1648.45 during the current session. However, it also saw a low of 1630.

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank's open price was 1635, and it closed at 1625.35. The high for the day was 1647.8, and the low was 1630. The market capitalization was 919,256.73 crore. The 52-week high was 1733.95, and the 52-week low was 1271.75. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 82,991 shares traded.

08 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1647.55, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1625.35

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1647.55 with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 22.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with the price increasing by 1.37%. However, without additional information such as the stock's historical prices, trading volume, and market trends, it is difficult to make any further conclusions about the stock's performance.

08 May 2023, 10:46 AM IST

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank recorded a BSE volume of 83004 shares with a closing price of 1625.35.

