Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive stock trading today

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1496.95 and closed at ₹1494.20. The stock reached a high of ₹1496.95 and a low of ₹1477.20 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹11,29,673.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.80 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. On the BSE, a total of 408,634 shares of HDFC Bank were traded.

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹36.45 (-2.02%) & ₹15.0 (-4.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹16.0 (+6.31%) & ₹6.8 (+4.62%) respectively.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1489, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1488.6 The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1489. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1487.05 -1.55 -0.1 1757.8 1460.55 829735.65 ICICI Bank 938.3 -10.05 -1.06 1008.7 796.1 655197.6 State Bank Of India 579.9 -0.9 -0.15 629.65 499.35 517538.25 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1746.1 -5.35 -0.31 2063.0 1644.2 346872.64 Axis Bank 1019.4 -1.7 -0.17 1047.45 814.25 313654.29

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1480.5, while the high price reached ₹1490.35.

Hdfc Bank November futures opened at 1487.5 as against previous close of 1494.5 HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1489.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1494.2, with an offer price of 1494.55. There are 550 shares available at the offer price, and 1100 shares at the bid price. The open interest for HDFC Bank is at 155,110,450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1488.55, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1488.6 The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1488.55. There has been a 0% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a slight decrease of 0.05.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.73% 3 Months -8.6% 6 Months -9.56% YTD -8.65% 1 Year -1.43%

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1487.9, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1488.6 Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is ₹1487.9. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 points.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1494.2 on last trading day On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 408,634 shares and closed at a price of ₹1494.2.