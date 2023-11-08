comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 08 2023 10:55:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.35 -0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.6 -0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.8 0%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.25 0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.45 -0.69%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive stock trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive stock trading today

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1488.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1489 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc BankPremium
Hdfc Bank

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1496.95 and closed at 1494.20. The stock reached a high of 1496.95 and a low of 1477.20 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 11,29,673.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.80 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. On the BSE, a total of 408,634 shares of HDFC Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:45:09 AM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 36.45 (-2.02%) & 15.0 (-4.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 16.0 (+6.31%) & 6.8 (+4.62%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32:41 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1489, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1488.6

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1489. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30:01 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1487.05-1.55-0.11757.81460.55829735.65
ICICI Bank938.3-10.05-1.061008.7796.1655197.6
State Bank Of India579.9-0.9-0.15629.65499.35517538.25
Kotak Mahindra Bank1746.1-5.35-0.312063.01644.2346872.64
Axis Bank1019.4-1.7-0.171047.45814.25313654.29
08 Nov 2023, 10:25:25 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1480.5, while the high price reached 1490.35.

08 Nov 2023, 10:19:08 AM IST

Hdfc Bank November futures opened at 1487.5 as against previous close of 1494.5

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1489.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1494.2, with an offer price of 1494.55. There are 550 shares available at the offer price, and 1100 shares at the bid price. The open interest for HDFC Bank is at 155,110,450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:57:51 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1488.55, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1488.6

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1488.55. There has been a 0% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a slight decrease of 0.05.

08 Nov 2023, 09:56:57 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:37:39 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months-8.6%
6 Months-9.56%
YTD-8.65%
1 Year-1.43%
08 Nov 2023, 09:10:55 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1487.9, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1488.6

Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is 1487.9. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:02:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1494.2 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 408,634 shares and closed at a price of 1494.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App