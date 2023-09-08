Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 1596.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1610.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank's open price on the last day was 1596.95 and the close price was 1596.55. The stock reached a high of 1614 and a low of 1587.3. The market capitalization of the bank is 1220017.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 553,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1596.55 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 553,944 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1596.55.

