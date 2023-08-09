Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Dips in Trading

HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1653 and closed at ₹1651.55 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1656 and a low of ₹1642.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹12,46,399.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 232,871 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1650.85, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1651.55 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1650.85. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, which means the stock has decreased by 0.7 points.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1651.55 yesterday On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 232,871 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,651.55.