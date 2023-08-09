Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Dips in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1650.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1640.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1653 and closed at 1651.55 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1656 and a low of 1642.3. The market capitalization of the bank is 12,46,399.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 232,871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1640.6, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1650.85

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1640.6. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.25, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

09 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1643.4, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1650.85

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1643.4. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.45, suggesting a decrease of 7.45 in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1644, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1650.85

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is 1644, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -6.85. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.41% and the net change is a decrease of 6.85.

09 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1643, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1650.85

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1643 with a percent change of -0.48. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.85, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 7.85.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1644, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1650.85

HDFC Bank stock price is currently 1644, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -6.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% and the value has decreased by 6.85.

09 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1647, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1650.85

As of the current data, the HDFC Bank stock has a price of 1647. The stock has shown a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease. This corresponds to a net change of -3.85.

09 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1650.85, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1651.55

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1650.85. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, which means the stock has decreased by 0.7 points.

09 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1651.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 232,871 shares and closed at a price of 1,651.55.

