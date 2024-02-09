Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Hello User
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 1429.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1403.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1431.95 and closed at 1429.9. The highest price recorded during the day was 1438.95, while the lowest price was 1400.9. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1066149.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1382.4 respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 588601 shares.

09 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1429.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 588,601 shares, with a closing price of 1,429.9.

