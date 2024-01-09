Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Plummet as Investor Confidence Wavers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1675.25 and closed at ₹1682.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1682.2 and a low of ₹1659.3 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹12,63,198.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on the last trading day was 701,842.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HDFC Bank, currently priced at 1661.9, has a bid price of 1669.85 and an offer price of 1670.25. The bid quantity is 550 and the offer quantity is 1100. The stock's open interest is 91157000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1663.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.02% or -0.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.04%
|3 Months
|0.72%
|6 Months
|0.42%
|YTD
|-2.68%
|1 Year
|4.33%
HDFC Bank stock price is currently valued at ₹1663.75. The stock has seen a decrease in value, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -18.75. This means that the stock has dropped by 1.11% and has lost ₹18.75 in value.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a total volume of 701,842 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1682.5.
