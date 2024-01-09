Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Plummet as Investor Confidence Wavers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1675.25 and closed at ₹1682.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1682.2 and a low of ₹1659.3 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹12,63,198.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on the last trading day was 701,842.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.