Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Plummet as Investor Confidence Wavers

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1663.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1663.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1675.25 and closed at 1682.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1682.2 and a low of 1659.3 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 12,63,198.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on the last trading day was 701,842.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank January futures opened at 1672.0 as against previous close of 1670.3

HDFC Bank, currently priced at 1661.9, has a bid price of 1669.85 and an offer price of 1670.25. The bid quantity is 550 and the offer quantity is 1100. The stock's open interest is 91157000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1663.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1663.75

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1663.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.02% or -0.4 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.04%
3 Months0.72%
6 Months0.42%
YTD-2.68%
1 Year4.33%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1663.75, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1682.5

HDFC Bank stock price is currently valued at 1663.75. The stock has seen a decrease in value, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -18.75. This means that the stock has dropped by 1.11% and has lost 18.75 in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1682.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a total volume of 701,842 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1682.5.

