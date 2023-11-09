Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stocks soar in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1488.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1491.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had an opening price of 1487.9 and a closing price of 1488.6. The stock reached a high of 1493.25 and a low of 1480.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently 1131646.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1460.55. On the BSE, a total of 322,820 shares of HDFC Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1491.2, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1488.6

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1491.2 with a percent change of 0.17. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, meaning the stock has increased by 2.6 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1488.6 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank's BSE volume was 322,820 shares and the closing price was 1488.6.

