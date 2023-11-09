Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stocks soar in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had an opening price of ₹1487.9 and a closing price of ₹1488.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1493.25 and a low of ₹1480.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently ₹1131646.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. On the BSE, a total of 322,820 shares of HDFC Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.