Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plummet as bearish sentiment prevails

2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1534.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1545.95 and closed at 1535.85. The stock had a high of 1545.95 and a low of 1530.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 1163162.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1384. The stock had a BSE volume of 544,555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1522, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1534.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1522. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.15, meaning the stock price has decreased by 12.15.

09 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1534.15, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1535.85

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1534.15. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1535.85 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 544,555 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,535.85.

