Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plummet as bearish sentiment prevails

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1545.95 and closed at ₹1535.85. The stock had a high of ₹1545.95 and a low of ₹1530.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1163162.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1384. The stock had a BSE volume of 544,555 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1522. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.15, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹12.15.
As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1534.15. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7 in the stock price.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 544,555 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,535.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!