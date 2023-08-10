Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1650.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1650.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1652.05, close price was ₹1650.85, high was ₹1653.6, and low was ₹1631.35. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹12,45,871.45 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1365.05. On the BSE, the bank's volume was 219,501 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:10:27 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1650.85 yesterday
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 219,501 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1650.85.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!