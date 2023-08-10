Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1650.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1650.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was 1652.05, close price was 1650.85, high was 1653.6, and low was 1631.35. The market capitalization of the bank was 12,45,871.45 crore. The 52-week high was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1365.05. On the BSE, the bank's volume was 219,501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1650.85 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 219,501 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1650.85.

