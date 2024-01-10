Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1663.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1650.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at 1665.15 and closed at 1663.75. The stock had a high of 1677.55 and a low of 1647. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1253062.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The stock had a trading volume of 347,365 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1663.75 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 347,365 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,663.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.