Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1665.15 and closed at ₹1663.75. The stock had a high of ₹1677.55 and a low of ₹1647. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1253062.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The stock had a trading volume of 347,365 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.