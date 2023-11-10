Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1491.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1487.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank had an open price of 1488.95 and a close price of 1491.2. The high for the day was 1492.8, while the low was 1483.7. The market capitalization for the bank is 1128611.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 289,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1491.2 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 289,296 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1,491.2.

