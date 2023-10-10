Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 1534.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1516.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1529 and closed at 1534.15. The stock had a high of 1529 and a low of 1512.35. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,14,9515.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1384. The BSE volume for the day was 367,091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 367,091 shares and closed at a price of 1534.15.

