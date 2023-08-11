Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1636.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1629.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1649 and closed at 1650.15. The stock reached a high of 1654 and a low of 1631. The market capitalization of the bank is 1235414.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 220067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1629.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1636.3

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1629.5. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.8.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months-6.75%
6 Months-0.89%
YTD0.47%
1 Year11.56%
11 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST Hdfc Bank August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1645.45

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1638.4. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, indicating that there is no active buying or selling happening at the moment. The open interest for the stock stands at 113,902,800, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts for this particular stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1636.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1650.15

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1636.3, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -13.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1650.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 220,067 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,650.15.

