Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1650.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1656 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at a price of 1643.9 and closed at 1650.4. The stock reached a high of 1659.85 and a low of 1641.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,257,313.87 crore. The 52-week high for HDFC Bank is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The total BSE volume for the day was 108,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

