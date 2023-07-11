comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1648.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's 1656.3
Back

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1648.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1656.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1648.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc BankPremium
Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1664.35 and closed at 1660.75. The stock reached a high of 1676.85 and a low of 1650. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 926,168.14 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1338.3. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 245,458 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:02:11 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1648.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The closing price of HDFC Bank stock today was 1648.65, which represents a decrease of 0.46% from the previous day's closing price of 1656.3. The net change in the stock price was -7.65.

11 Jul 2023, 03:15:11 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1648.8, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1648.8. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, meaning the stock has dropped by 7.5.

11 Jul 2023, 03:03:57 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.8, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1649.8. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 6.5 points. Overall, this data suggests that the HDFC Bank stock has experienced a small decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:49:47 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1654.45, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1654.45. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of 1.85 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of HDFC Bank has declined slightly based on the current data.

11 Jul 2023, 02:34:20 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1655, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1655 with a percent change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:22:42 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1660, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1660. The stock has experienced a 0.22% percent change, with a net change of 3.7.

11 Jul 2023, 02:00:51 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1667.1, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1667.1. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 10.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.8 points. Overall, this data indicates that HDFC Bank stock has experienced a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:48:06 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1669.8, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1669.8 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 13.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.82% and the price has increased by 13.5 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:31:33 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1669.85, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1669.85, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 13.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% or 13.55.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:21:20 PM IST

NSDL IPO: IDBI Bank, NSE, HDFC Bank, SBI, among major shareholders in the depository; take a look

According to the DRHP, IDBI Bank is the largest shareholder in NSDL owning 5.22 crore shares or 26.10% stake, followed by NSE with 4.8 crore shares aggregating to 24% stake.

https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/nsdl-ipo-idbi-bank-nse-hdfc-bank-sbi-among-major-shareholders-in-the-depository-take-a-look-11689060845156.html

11 Jul 2023, 01:18:04 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1673.4, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1673.4, with a 1.03% increase in value. This represents a net change of 17.1.

11 Jul 2023, 01:02:17 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1671.8, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1671.8. It has seen a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 15.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:46:28 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1670.7, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1670.7 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 14.4. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.87% or 14.4.

Click here for Hdfc Bank AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:42:11 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:36:10 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1669.85, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is 1669.85. There has been a 0.82% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.55.

11 Jul 2023, 12:21:50 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1669.9, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1669.9. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.6 points. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Bank stock has experienced a positive trend in its value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:02:21 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1673.3, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1673.3, with a percent change of 1.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.03% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 17, indicating that it has increased by 17. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Bank's stock is performing well and has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:46:32 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1672.5, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1672.5, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 16.2.

Click here for Hdfc Bank News

11 Jul 2023, 11:31:33 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1672.3, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The stock price of HDFC Bank is currently at 1672.3 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 16. This means that the stock has increased by 0.97% from its previous value and has gained 16 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:22:40 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1673.2, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1673.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 16.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value. Overall, the data indicates that HDFC Bank stock is performing well in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 11:05:47 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1667, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1667 with a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:51:22 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1666, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1666 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 9.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% or 9.7 points.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:37:28 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1662, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1662. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 5.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15:54 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1661.75, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1661.75. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.45.

11 Jul 2023, 10:02:57 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1661.5, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1661.5. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.

11 Jul 2023, 09:51:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1659.65, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1659.65. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, which equates to a net change of 3.35.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:35:48 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1658.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1658.8. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, meaning the stock has gained 2.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:21:25 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1661.65, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

Based on the current data of HDFC Bank stock, the price is 1661.65 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 5.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:04:26 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1656.3, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1656.3. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 08:25:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1660.75 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 245,458 shares and closed at a price of 1660.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout