Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive market performance today

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1521 and closed at ₹1516.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1528.95, while the lowest was ₹1515.3. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,155,922.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1384. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 108,219.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1524.6, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 8.45. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.56% and by ₹8.45. The stock is currently trading at a higher value compared to its previous trading session.
