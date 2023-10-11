Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive market performance today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1516.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1524.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1521 and closed at 1516.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1528.95, while the lowest was 1515.3. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,155,922.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1384. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 108,219.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1524.6, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1516.15

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1524.6, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 8.45. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.56% and by 8.45. The stock is currently trading at a higher value compared to its previous trading session.

11 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1516.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 108,219 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,516.15.

