Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 1610.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1624.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1609 and closed at 1610.85. The highest price recorded during the day was 1632.8, while the lowest was 1607.35. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently 1230015.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 816192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1610.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 816,192 shares. The closing price for the day was 1610.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.