Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1609 and closed at ₹1610.85. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1632.8, while the lowest was ₹1607.35. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently ₹1230015.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 816192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.