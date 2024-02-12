Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1403.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1409.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1395.95 and closed at 1403.65. The stock reached a high of 1414 and a low of 1387.25. The market capitalization of the company is 1065807.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1382.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1766598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1409.85, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1403.2

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1409.85. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.65.

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.94%
3 Months-14.69%
6 Months-13.29%
YTD-17.88%
1 Year-14.96%
12 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1403.2, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1403.65

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1403.2. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 0.45 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1403.65 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,766,598 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1403.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!