Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock surges in trading today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1395.95 and closed at ₹1403.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1414 and a low of ₹1387.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1065807.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1382.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1766598 shares.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1409.85. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.94%
|3 Months
|-14.69%
|6 Months
|-13.29%
|YTD
|-17.88%
|1 Year
|-14.96%
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1403.2. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.45 in the stock price.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,766,598 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1403.65.
