Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock surges in trading today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1395.95 and closed at ₹1403.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1414 and a low of ₹1387.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1065807.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1382.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1766598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.