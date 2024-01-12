Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1649 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1646.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1657.95 and closed at 1656. The stock had a high of 1662.45 and a low of 1643.45. The market cap of the bank is 1251999.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 232762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1646.35, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1649

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1646.35. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decline of 2.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months-1.48%
6 Months0.48%
YTD-3.52%
1 Year3.65%
12 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1656

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1649. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease, and a net change of -7. This means that the stock has decreased by 7 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1656 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 232,762 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,656.

