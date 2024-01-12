Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1657.95 and closed at ₹1656. The stock had a high of ₹1662.45 and a low of ₹1643.45. The market cap of the bank is ₹1251999.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 232762 shares.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1646.35. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decline of ₹2.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|-1.48%
|6 Months
|0.48%
|YTD
|-3.52%
|1 Year
|3.65%
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 232,762 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,656.
