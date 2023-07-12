comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1633, down -0.95% from yesterday's 1648.65
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1633, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 1648.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1633 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc BankPremium
Hdfc Bank

On the last day of trading, the open price for HDFC Bank was 1665.55, the close price was 1656.3, the high was 1676, and the low was 1645.65. The market capitalization for HDFC Bank is 921,890.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1338.3. The BSE volume for the day was 183,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:15:22 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1633, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at 1633, which represents a decrease of 0.95% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -15.65. Yesterday's closing price was 1648.65.

12 Jul 2023, 03:18:08 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1633.45, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1633.45, with a percent change of -0.92. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.92%. The net change in the stock price is -15.2, meaning it has decreased by 15.2 points.

12 Jul 2023, 03:02:32 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1639.55, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1639.55. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.1, which means the stock has decreased by 9.1.

12 Jul 2023, 02:46:03 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1645.25, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1645.25. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.4, indicating a decrease of 3.4 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:35:44 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.75, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1649.75. There has been a 0.07 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable with a minor upward trend.

12 Jul 2023, 02:18:21 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1645.35, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1645.35. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, implying a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of HDFC Bank has slightly declined.

12 Jul 2023, 02:01:00 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1646.45, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1646.45. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decrease of 2.2 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers suggest a slight decline in the value of HDFC Bank stock.

12 Jul 2023, 01:52:12 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1645.15, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1645.15. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of 3.5 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:33:19 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.35, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1652.35. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.7, which suggests that the stock has increased by 3.7 points. This data provides a snapshot of the recent performance of HDFC Bank stock.

12 Jul 2023, 01:15:14 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1653.85, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1653.85. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight uptick in the HDFC Bank stock.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00:12 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1650.75, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1650.75. There has been a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.1, which means the stock has increased by 2.1.

12 Jul 2023, 12:50:21 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1651, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change in price is 2.35.

12 Jul 2023, 12:35:25 PM IST

12 Jul 2023, 12:30:11 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1653.75, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1653.75 with a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, which means the stock has gained 5.1 points. Overall, these numbers suggest a positive trend for HDFC Bank's stock.

12 Jul 2023, 12:16:44 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1654.85, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1654.85 with a net change of 6.2. The percent change is 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:02:56 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1654.2, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

As per the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1654.2 with a percent change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:46:43 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1651.55, with a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.9. Overall, the data suggests a positive trend in the HDFC Bank stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:32:25 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1653, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1653, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% and has gained 4.35 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:19:06 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1656.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock indicates that the price is 1656.95, with a 0.5% percent change and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5%, resulting in a net gain of 8.3.

12 Jul 2023, 11:05:55 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1657.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1657.25. There has been a 0.52 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.6.

12 Jul 2023, 10:53:27 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1661, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock is as follows: the stock price is 1661, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 12.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and the net change is a positive value of 12.35.

12 Jul 2023, 10:32:14 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1658, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1658, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 9.35.

12 Jul 2023, 10:22:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1656.7, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1656.7. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.05 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:04:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1663.5, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1663.5. There has been a 0.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.85.

12 Jul 2023, 09:49:22 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1659, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

12 Jul 2023, 09:34:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1649.3 with a percent change of 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.04% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.65, indicating that the stock has gained 0.65 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:34:04 AM IST

12 Jul 2023, 09:21:52 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1650.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1650.6. It has seen a 0.12% increase, with a net change of 1.95.

12 Jul 2023, 09:03:17 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1648.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

Based on the current data, HDFC Bank stock has a price of 1648.65. There has been a negative percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.65, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased.

12 Jul 2023, 08:00:06 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1648.65 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of HDFC Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 0 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1648.65.

