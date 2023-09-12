Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1633.95 and closed at ₹1624.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1636.5 and a low of ₹1624.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,236,074.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 389,471 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1641 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 8.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the net change is an increase of 8.95.
