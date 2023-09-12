Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 1632.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1641 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1633.95 and closed at 1624.05. The stock reached a high of 1636.5 and a low of 1624.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,236,074.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 389,471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1641, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1632.05

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1641 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 8.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the net change is an increase of 8.95.

12 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1624.05 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank's BSE volume was 389,471 shares, and the closing price was 1624.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.