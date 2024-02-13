Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Reports Positive Trading Day

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1403.95 and closed at ₹1403.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1413.7 and a low of ₹1383.6. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹10,56,199.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1382.4. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 719,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.