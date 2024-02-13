Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1390.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1390.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at 1403.95 and closed at 1403.2. The stock reached a high of 1413.7 and a low of 1383.6. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 10,56,199.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1382.4. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 719,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank February futures opened at 1402.1 as against previous close of 1399.2

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1390.35. The bid price is 1398.45 and the offer price is 1398.65. The offer quantity is 2200 and the bid quantity is 550. The open interest stands at 196,908,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1390.65, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1390.55

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1390.65. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase. The net change is 0.1, also indicating a small increase. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a slight upward movement.

13 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.8%
3 Months-14.7%
6 Months-13.71%
YTD-18.68%
1 Year-16.12%
13 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1393.4, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1390.55

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1393.4. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.85.

13 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1403.2 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 719,021 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1403.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!