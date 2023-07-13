Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1641.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's 1633

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1641.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1633 Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at ₹1641.3, which is a 0.51% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹1633. The net change in the stock price was 8.3.

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1639.8, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1639.8. It has seen a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.8 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1640.2, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1640.2, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 7.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of 7.2.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1640.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1640.45. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.45, which means the stock has gained 7.45 points. Overall, the stock price has experienced a small positive movement. Click here for Hdfc Bank Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1647, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1633 HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1647 with a percent change of 0.86. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 14, indicating a gain of ₹14 per share.

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.8, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1649.8, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 16.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.03% and the value has gone up by 16.8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.3, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1652.3, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 19.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value by 1.18% or ₹19.3. This data provides a snapshot of the recent performance of HDFC Bank stock.

JPMorgan 'overweight' on HDFC Bank after HDFC twins merger; here's why https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/jpmorgan-overweight-on-hdfc-bank-after-hdfc-twins-merger-heres-why-11689235526980.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.55, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1652.55. There has been a 1.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.55. Click here for Hdfc Bank AGM

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.5, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1651.5 with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 18.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% and has gained 18.5 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.8, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1652.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.21, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock is 19.8, suggesting an increase in value.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1654.8, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1654.8. There has been a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.8, which means that the stock price has increased by 21.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1653, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1653. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20, suggesting that the stock has gained 20 points. Click here for Hdfc Bank News

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1655, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1655. It has experienced a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 22.

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1653.8, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1653.8 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 20.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.27% from the previous trading day and the net change in price is 20.8.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.25, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1649.25. There has been a 1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 16.25.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.75, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1633.0 The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1651.75, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 18.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.15% and has gained 18.75 rupees. Click here for Hdfc Bank Dividend

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current price of Hdfc Bank stock is ₹1651.95, with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock has increased by 1.16% in value. The net change is 18.95, indicating that the stock has gained 18.95 points.

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1650.55, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1650.55, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 17.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% and the net change is an increase of ₹17.55. This indicates positive movement in the stock price of HDFC Bank.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.7, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1633.0 As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1649.7. It has seen a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 16.7, suggesting a positive movement.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1652.2, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 19.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.18% and has gained 19.2 points. Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1633 As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1652.2. The stock has experienced a 1.18% percent change, resulting in a net change of 19.2.

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1654.7, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1633 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1654.7. There has been a 1.33% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1633, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1648.65 The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1633 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -15.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and there has been a decrease of ₹15.65 in the stock's value.