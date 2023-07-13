Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1641.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's 1633

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1633 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1641.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1655 and closed at 1648.65. The stock reached a high of 1666 and a low of 1627.2. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 913,139.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1338.3. The trading volume on the BSE for HDFC Bank was 604,441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1641.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1633

Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at 1641.3, which is a 0.51% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1633. The net change in the stock price was 8.3.

13 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1639.8, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1639.8. It has seen a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.8 points.

13 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1640.2, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1640.2, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 7.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of 7.2.

13 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1640.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1640.45. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.45, which means the stock has gained 7.45 points. Overall, the stock price has experienced a small positive movement.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1647, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1633

HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at 1647 with a percent change of 0.86. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 14, indicating a gain of 14 per share.

13 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.8, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1649.8, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 16.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.03% and the value has gone up by 16.8.

13 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.3, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1652.3, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 19.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value by 1.18% or 19.3. This data provides a snapshot of the recent performance of HDFC Bank stock.

13 Jul 2023, 01:49 PM IST JPMorgan 'overweight' on HDFC Bank after HDFC twins merger; here's why

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/jpmorgan-overweight-on-hdfc-bank-after-hdfc-twins-merger-heres-why-11689235526980.html

13 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.55, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1652.55. There has been a 1.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.55.

Click here for Hdfc Bank AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.5, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1651.5 with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 18.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% and has gained 18.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:22 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.8, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is 1652.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.21, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock is 19.8, suggesting an increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1654.8, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1654.8. There has been a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.8, which means that the stock price has increased by 21.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1653, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1653. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20, suggesting that the stock has gained 20 points.

Click here for Hdfc Bank News

13 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1655, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1655. It has experienced a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 22.

13 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1653.8, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1653.8 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 20.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.27% from the previous trading day and the net change in price is 20.8.

13 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.25, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1649.25. There has been a 1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 16.25.

13 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.75, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1633.0

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1651.75, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 18.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.15% and has gained 18.75 rupees.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current price of Hdfc Bank stock is 1651.95, with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock has increased by 1.16% in value. The net change is 18.95, indicating that the stock has gained 18.95 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1650.55, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1650.55, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 17.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% and the net change is an increase of 17.55. This indicates positive movement in the stock price of HDFC Bank.

13 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.7, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1633.0

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1649.7. It has seen a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 16.7, suggesting a positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1652.2, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 19.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.18% and has gained 19.2 points.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1652.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1633

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1652.2. The stock has experienced a 1.18% percent change, resulting in a net change of 19.2.

13 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1654.7, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1633

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1654.7. There has been a 1.33% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1633, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1648.65

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1633 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -15.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and there has been a decrease of 15.65 in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1648.65 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Bank BSE had a trading volume of 604,441 shares and closed at a price of 1648.65.

