Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1502.9 and the close price was ₹1490.45. The stock had a high of ₹1502.9 and a low of ₹1496.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1138021.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 59965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.