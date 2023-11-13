Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1502.9 and the close price was ₹1490.45. The stock had a high of ₹1502.9 and a low of ₹1496.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1138021.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 59965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.52%
|3 Months
|-7.27%
|6 Months
|-10.57%
|YTD
|-8.39%
|1 Year
|-2.18%
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1494.1 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -5.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and has decreased by ₹5.95.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 59,965 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1490.45.
