Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1500.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1494.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was 1502.9 and the close price was 1490.45. The stock had a high of 1502.9 and a low of 1496.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 1138021.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 59965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.52%
3 Months-7.27%
6 Months-10.57%
YTD-8.39%
1 Year-2.18%
13 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1494.1, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1500.05

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1494.1 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -5.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and has decreased by 5.95.

13 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1490.45 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 59,965 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1490.45.

