Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1538 and closed at ₹1538.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1552 and a low of ₹1531.65 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,17,5066.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1384. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 319,472.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.