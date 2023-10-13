Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1538 and closed at ₹1538.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1552 and a low of ₹1531.65 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,17,5066.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1384. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 319,472.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1549.85. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.25.
