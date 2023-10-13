Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 1538.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1549.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1538 and closed at 1538.6. The stock reached a high of 1552 and a low of 1531.65 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,17,5066.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1384. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 319,472.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1549.85, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1538.6

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1549.85. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.25.

13 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1538.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 319,472 shares and closed at a price of 1538.6.

